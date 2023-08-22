Aamir Khan plans on making a platform for young people to discover talent, produce more films: “I have given some time to my production house”

Ever since his last release Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has not announced any of his future projects. While the film didn’t do well at the box office, the actor is ensuring that the focus now is more on producing content via his Aamir Khan Productions. Recently, the actor attended a book launch event where he spoke about his forthcoming projects.

Aamir Khan plans on making a platform for young people to discover talent, produce more films: “I have given some time to my production house”

On Monday, at the book launch event, Aamir Khan said, “Iss waqt main apni family life bahut enjoy kar raha hoon, baccho ke saath main waqt bita raha hu, mummy ke saath ghar pe aur main production house pe bhi dhyaan de raha hoon; filmein produce kar raha hu. Main pehle bahut kam films produce karta tha, lekin abhi humlog kaafi films produce karne ki soch rahe hain (Right now I am enjoying my family life very much, spending time with kids, being at home with my mother and also focusing on my production house, producing several projects. Earlier I used to produce very few films, but now we are planning to produce a lot of films).”

He further added, "As a production house ek platform ban saku young logo k liye, unka kaam saamne rakhne ke liye ek zaariya ban saku. Toh uss soch se maine thoda waqt diya hain apne production house ko taaki main systems create karu production house mein taaki phir se joh subject mujhe achha lage jaldi se jaldi ban sake aur hum ek saath do teen films bana sake. Uss sabka main planning kar raha hoon taaki platform mile logo ko, youngsters ko (As a production house, it could become a platform for young people to showcase their work. So with that thought, I have given some time to my production house so that I can create the system in the production house so that the subject which I like can be made as soon as possible and we can make two or three films together. I am doing the main planning so that people and youngsters get a platform).”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is reportedly producing a Hindi remake of the Spanish movie Campeones starring Farhan Akhtar.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.