Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are back on the big screen with their latest release, Gadar 2. A sequel to the 2001 release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film helmed by Anil Sharma also stars Utkarsh Sharma. The film entered Rs. 400 crore club at the Indian box office on August 23. However, 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' and 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' music composer Uttam Singh has slammed the makers.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Uttam Singh said in Hindi, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.”

After the film crossed Rs. 400 crore mark at the box office, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a video to thank the audiences. In the video, he said, "Hello everyone. First and foremost, aap sab ka bahut bahut dhanyawaad. Aapko picture pasand aayi. Maine socha bhi nahi tha. Hum log 400 cross kar chuke hai, aage jaenge. But yeh sab aapke wajah se hua hai, aapko film pasand aayi, Tara Singh pasand aya, Sakeena pasand ayi, pura parivar pasand aya. So, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Gadar 2 is a story about Tara Singh, Sakeena and their son who gets captured in Pakistan and Tara defies all odds to rescue him.

