While Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt for her performance in Mimi, Pankaj Tripathi bagged Best Supporting Actor.

Jio Studios' films Mimi and Godavari have won prestigious awards at the 69th National Awards in the most admired categories. Mimi bagged two awards, Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award, which was shared with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor and Nikhil Mahajan won Best Director for Godavari.

69th National Film Awards: Big wins for Jio Studios! Mimi and Godavari take home awards in 3 categories

Mimi, a comedy-drama starring Kriti Sanon, directed by Laxman Utekar, produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. A remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, it stars Kriti Sanon as the eponymous lead who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock appear in supporting roles.

Jio Studios is extremely proud of Nikhil Mahajan for his outstanding direction in bringing Godavari to life. Winning the National Award for Best Direction is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication. The story of Godavari is about one such family in Old Nashik. Nishikant Deshmukh is a young man who has a negative outlook on life as he is compelled to take charge of his ancestral business. Nishikant is separated from his family due to the unknowing effect of constant irritation, quarrels, and unhappiness on his close ones and relationships.

Jyoti Deshpande, President - Media Business, RIL, said on Jio Studios' films winning three awards at 69th National Film Awards, "It’s a big moment for Jio Studios as our acclaimed films Mimi and Godavari have done us proud at the 69th National Film Awards. Congratulations to Kriti Sanon (Best Actress for Mimi), Pankaj Tripathi (Best Supporting Actor for Mimi) and Nikhil Mahajan (Best Director for Godavari) for bagging awards in prestigious categories."

She further added, "Receiving National Film Awards is a testament to the dedication and passion of our talent. This recognition not only celebrates their creativity and storytelling but also inspires us to continue creating films that not only entertain but also resonate with audiences on a profound level."

Also Read: 69th National Films Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi takes home awards in 4 major categories

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.