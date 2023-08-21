Rumours are rife that Deol has signed Border sequel. But, the actor claims he hasn’t signed any project yet.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recent release Gadar 2. Returning with a sequel after twenty years, the film has collected Rs. 336.20 crores at the box office in India. While the collections are soaring, rumours are rife that Deol has signed Border sequel. But, the actor claims he hasn’t signed any project yet.

Sunny Deol denies signing Border sequel: “I am only concentrating on Gadar 2”

On his Instagram stories, Sunny Deol wrote, “Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2.”

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the web portal said, “Border is among the most historic blockbusters of Indian Cinema and is easily a film that warrants a part two. The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight.” The source further informed them that the makers are gearing up to tell the story of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The source added, “Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Directed by Anil Sharma, it released on August 11, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.