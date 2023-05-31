comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.05.2023 | 2:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma completes patchwork shoot for Sunny Deol starrer; dances on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ with crew, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma completes patchwork shoot for Sunny Deol starrer; dances on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ with crew, watch

en Bollywood News Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma completes patchwork shoot for Sunny Deol starrer; dances on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ with crew, watch

On May 31, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a major update with fans of the iconic Bollywood film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001, became a blockbuster hit and achieved a cult following. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, the film depicted a passionate love story set against the backdrop of India's partition. Gadar 2, therefore, holds tremendous significance as fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the continuation of this epic saga. In an exciting update for fans, director Anil Sharma took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to share the news of completing the patchwork shoot for the highly anticipated sequel.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma completes patchwork shoot for Sunny Deol starrer; dances on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ with crew, watch

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma completes patchwork shoot for Sunny Deol starrer; dances on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ with crew, watch

The filmmaker also urged fans to celebrate by watching the original Gadar on the big screen, which will be re-releasing on June 9. For the unversed, the film will be returning to theatres in a remastered 4K edition and will be presented in Dolby Atmos sound. Sharma's tweet read, "Last day of patch work shoot and let's celebrate together GADAR 2 which is releasing on 11 Aug. You also celebrate and watch #gadarekpremkatha on 9 June on the big screen, 4K Dolby, to double up your excitement."

Along with the tweet, the director shared an exhilarating video capturing the joyous atmosphere on the set. In the video, the entire crew was seen dancing energetically to the tune of Gadar's popular track, 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.’ The video clip instantly went viral, sparking a wave of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the release of Gadar 2.

As mentioned above, directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is slated to release on August 11, days before India’s Independence Day on August 15. It will be clashing with the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal.

Also Read: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to re-release in remastered 4K edition ahead of sequel; deets inside

More Pages: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch: Kapil…

EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Tiwari speaks on desire of…

Kiara Advani treats herself with a brand-new…

After three brands, Shilpa Shetty-Kundra…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora,…

Netflix unveils first teaser of Imtiaz…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification