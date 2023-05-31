On May 31, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a major update with fans of the iconic Bollywood film.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001, became a blockbuster hit and achieved a cult following. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, the film depicted a passionate love story set against the backdrop of India's partition. Gadar 2, therefore, holds tremendous significance as fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the continuation of this epic saga. In an exciting update for fans, director Anil Sharma took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to share the news of completing the patchwork shoot for the highly anticipated sequel.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma completes patchwork shoot for Sunny Deol starrer; dances on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ with crew, watch

The filmmaker also urged fans to celebrate by watching the original Gadar on the big screen, which will be re-releasing on June 9. For the unversed, the film will be returning to theatres in a remastered 4K edition and will be presented in Dolby Atmos sound. Sharma's tweet read, "Last day of patch work shoot and let's celebrate together GADAR 2 which is releasing on 11 Aug. You also celebrate and watch #gadarekpremkatha on 9 June on the big screen, 4K Dolby, to double up your excitement."

Along with the tweet, the director shared an exhilarating video capturing the joyous atmosphere on the set. In the video, the entire crew was seen dancing energetically to the tune of Gadar's popular track, 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.’ The video clip instantly went viral, sparking a wave of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the release of Gadar 2.

Last day of patch work shoot and let’s celebrate together

GADAR 2 which is releasing on 11 Aug..

you also celebrate and watch #gadarekpremkatha

on 9 June on big screen

4K dolby

to double up your excitement .. pic.twitter.com/wATEaSdSL7 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) May 31, 2023

As mentioned above, directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is slated to release on August 11, days before India’s Independence Day on August 15. It will be clashing with the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal.

Also Read: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to re-release in remastered 4K edition ahead of sequel; deets inside

More Pages: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.