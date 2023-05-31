Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s garage gets a glamorous upgrade with the Audi Q7 worth over Rs. 90 lakh; call its “Devi’s New Ride”

Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have always maintained a strong presence on social media, connecting with their fans and sharing updates from their personal lives. In a delightful turn of events, the couple embarked on a new chapter as they welcomed their baby girl, Devi, into their lives in November 2022. Since then, Bipasha and Karan have been overjoyed, cherishing precious moments with their adorable little one, which they lovingly share with their followers on social media platforms. The couple has now added another exciting milestone in their lives, i.e., the addition of a brand new 2023 Audi Q7 SUV.

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account to announce the new significant achievement in their lives - the acquisition of a luxurious new car. The couple's joy was palpable as they posed with their gleaming new wheels. Sharing the video, she captioned, "Devi's New Ride Durga Durga

The Audi Q7 is specifically crafted to captivate the discerning Indian car aficionados who value a harmonious blend of grace and potency. Several prominent movie stars, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rishab Shetty, have also indulged in the ownership of the new Audi Q7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the film Alone with Karan Singh Grover. The couple once again were seen together in the film Dangerous in 2020, which is streaming on MX Player. The actress also essayed the character of an anchor in the horror show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai which aired on &TV.

On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover is gearing up for his upcoming project in the film industry. The talented actor has secured a significant role in director Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated aerial action thriller film titled Fighter. In this high-octane movie, Karan will be sharing the screen with an ensemble cast comprising of renowned stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film promises to offer a gripping storyline filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and compelling performances.

