In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ankit Tiwari spoke about the importance of staying true to oneself and not succumbing to the pressure of following every popular trend.

EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Tiwari “jokes” he is not talented enough to do ‘Kaccha Badam’; says, “You tend to lose yourself in the trend”, watch

With numerous successful tracks to his name, including hits like ‘Galliyan’ from Ek Villain and ‘Sun Raha Hai’ from Aashiqui 2, Ankit Tiwari has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. His dedication to his craft and refusal to compromise his artistic integrity have earned him respect and admiration from both fans and fellow musicians.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ankit Tiwari expressed his commitment to his own unique style and artistic abilities. While he acknowledged the influence of trends in the industry, he emphasised the importance of staying true to oneself and not succumbing to the pressure of following every popular trend.

During the interaction, the composer-singer was asked about something he cannot do, no matter how much it trends. In his response, he stated, "It has happened many times. But there are certain weird and terrible things that I can't do and won't do. It is not in me... Like I can't do 'Kaccha Badam'. I am incapable of doing it. No matter how much it trends.”

Explaining his take further, Tiwari added, “Many times, you tend to lose yourself in the trend. I don't think I have that much talent (laughs) to do something like that. Whatever talent I have, whatever I know, whatever I have learned from others, I will definitely use that to achieve what I can in my music, to contribute to it."

