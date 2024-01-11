This came in the wake of alleged criticism from some influential figures from Maldives, who allegedly mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Lakshad.

Amid growing tension between India and Maldives, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has announced their decision to boycott the shoots in Maldives. The union has appealed to the members to scout Indian locations for their shoots in a statement released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The official statement reads, “In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of the FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. Instead, the FWICE appeals to its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing the tourism in India. All the producers in India and over the globe are hereby advised not to plan any shootings or production activities in Maldives. We all stand in strong support towards our Prime Minister and our Nation.”

This came in the wake of alleged criticism from some influential figures from Maldives, who allegedly mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Lakshadweep Islands.

