The FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has proposed the name of its Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit for the candidature of Member of Parliament (MP) for the North West Constituency in the upcoming General Elections. President of FWICE BN Tiwari has made the request through a letter written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while listing down the involvement of Pandit in various causes not just limited to the film industry.

An excerpt from the letter read, “We have very closely seen Panditji working dedicatedly and consistently not only as a member of the Entertainment Industry but a fellow citizen who has always been involved in social and public service. It is very rare to find a man who selflessly works for the larger good of the people. Our whole idea of writing and endorsing his name for the upcoming election is because, majority of film industry employees stay in this very constituency and as a resident of this constituency we have personally experienced his relentless contribution to social and public causes.”

The letter also highlights Pandit’s efforts for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits who faced exodus from the valley in the 1990s. For the unversed, Pandit himself also hails from that community. “It was he who knocked the doors of Balasaheb (Thackeray) and Shiv Sena in the early 90’s asking for his help and support to the refugee Pandits in Maharashtra. It was his efforts that Pandit refugee kids had reserved seat in educational institutes of Maharashtra,” said the letter.

The letter also says that Pandit has also fought for the cause of green spaces in the locality and that nobody has gone empty-handed after meeting him. It also highlighted his efforts for the common man during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The lower rung of workers who form the crux of the industry were in dire strait. From facilitating medical help, to collecting funds for regular ration distribution or being heavily instrumental for the mass vaccination drive, he worked in tandem with the Federation and saw to it that vaccination was provided free of cost to the technicians and workers of the industry. This kind of a humungous task is no child’s play and it requires a heart of gold and an attitude of leadership, which this gentleman is bestowed with.”

The letter added, “A true nationalist and an ardent Mumbaikar at heart is a standing testimony how a man in public life should be. Having him as a representative will be a matter of confidence for the residents of this constituency, because he is a man of masses and the connectivity with the common man is a thing known to everyone.”

Ashoke Pandit has been a vocal supporter of the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and has appeared in numerous TV news debates while defending the party and its governance.

