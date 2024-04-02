Boman Irani along with the Spiral Bound team pens down a special social media post on the fourth anniversary of the network.

Celebrated for some of the popular characters, Boman Irani, an actor-filmmaker, established ‘Spiral Bound’ during the lockdown—a screenwriting network that has since become an integral part of his life. Regularly attended by numerous screenwriters through online sessions from across the country, ‘Spiral Bound’ helps aspiring writers through workshops conducted by acclaimed filmmakers and personalities from the cinema world. Marking its four-year milestone, the ‘Spiral Bound’ team shared a heartfelt note on social media along with a candid picture of Boman Irani addressing the audience.

Boman Irani marks four years of his screenwriting network ‘Spiral Bound’

The Spiral Bound team wrote, “Four years of inspiring journeys, shared passions, and endless imagination in our wonderful Spiral Bound! Huge thanks to each of you for making this adventure so special. Let’s continue to write our story together, one page at a time!” Sweet much. In response to the same, numerous individuals congratulated the actor and the ‘Spiral Bound’ team, expressing their love through comments and good wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman Irani is set for his directorial debut with a project he has written, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further details.

