Back in December 2021 we saw the release of the Allu Arjun – Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa – The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film which also featured Fahad Faasil hit screens in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi managed to capture the audience’s attention emerging as one of the biggest hits of that year. Following this immense success the makers of the film quickly announce a sequel titled Pushpa 2 – The Rise. Well, while hype surrounding the film has been builing each day, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the teaser trailer of the film is ready.

EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Pushpa 2 – The Rule to release on Allu Arjun’s birthday April 8; makers to make announcement with special poster

Revealing details of the release of the teaser trailer a well-placed industry source reveals exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, “The atmosphere in Hyderabad is thick with anticipation, as fans of superstar Allu Arjun have been eagerly awaiting new developments on Pushpa 2. And is what can be said to be a special occasion is Arjun’s birthday on April 8. In fact, the makers of Pushpa 2 have not planned an ordinary birthday celebration for the actor; in fact, the day has been chosen to release the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2 - The Rise."

Continuing further the source adds, “Of course the day will arrive with plenty of buzz and excitement rippling through social media platforms and cinema circles alike. And fans, known for their unwavering support and love for Allu Arjun, will certainly be counting down the days, speculating about the film's storyline, cast, and most importantly, the first glimpse offered by the teaser trailer. However, making it that much more special, the makers are also releasing a new poster that will announce the release of the teaser trailer on April 8 later today.”

While the anticipation is sure to reach a crescendo over the next few days, expectations are that the teaser trailer will achieve as much love an appreciation as the first look poster of Pushpa 2 - The Rise garnered on its release. Ahowcasing Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar, exuding raw power and charisma against the backdrop of a rugged forest setting, the poster had sent shockwaves of excitement through the industry, with fans dissecting every detail, from Allu's intense gaze to the intricate elements hinting at the film's narrative. But the excitement didn't stop there.

As for the impending release, it is said that the teaser trailer will offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Pushpa, a character that promised to be iconic and unforgettable. In fact, the city is gearing up for the mania that is sure to spill over from social media on April 8.

