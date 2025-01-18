Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was injured on the set of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi in Mumbai after a ceiling collapsed during a shoot. The incident occurred at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms, where Kapoor was filming a song alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz. Fortunately, none of the cast or crew members sustained life-threatening injuries. According to Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the collapse was triggered by vibrations from the sound system.

Arjun Kapoor injured as ceiling collapses on Mere Husband Ki Biwi set in Mumbai: Report

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who was overseeing the song sequence, recounted the harrowing moment: “We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed. Luckily, it fell in parts, and we had a trough to protect us. Had the entire ceiling fallen, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt.” The director of photography (DOP) fractured his thumb, a camera attendant suffered a spine injury, and Ganguly himself sustained injuries to his elbow and head. Director Mudassar Aziz was also injured in the accident.

Safety Concerns on Mere Husband Ki Biwi Sets

The incident highlights growing concerns over safety on Bollywood sets, particularly at older shooting locations. Ganguly, as per a report by Mid-Day, remarked, “These old locations are often used for shoots, and as production companies, we are sure that safety measures are checked. However, many times, the safety of the location isn’t properly verified before it’s offered for shooting.” In response, FWICE has written to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the BMC to underscore the importance of stringent safety protocols on film sets, according to a report by ETimes.

Details of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Mere Husband Ki Biwi features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is set to release on February 21. Aziz shared his excitement about the project, describing it as a celebration of the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. “I’ve always believed in making wholesome entertainers that bring families together and leave audiences smiling. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that stay with you long after you leave the theatre,” Aziz stated in a press note earlier.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the team of Mere Husband Ki Biwi remains optimistic about completing the project on time. Kapoor and his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Raku Preet Singh are committed to ensuring that the film’s February 21 release date is met.

