Actor and popular environmental activist Bhumi Pednekar is all set to make her mark on the global stage at the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. There, Bhumi would be representing India as a Young Global Leader (YGL) and will be joining a distinguished group of global changemakers committed to addressing critical global challenges.

As part of her participation, Bhumi will engage in multiple high-profile discussions, focusing on climate action and gender equality - two causes she believes in and has passionately championed on multiple occasions. Bhumi has always expressed her keen desire to make an impact on these causes, both on and off the silver screen. And now, she has revealed how she is eagerly looking forward for this opportunity to share the stage with global leaders like Moira Forbes (Executive Vice President, Forbes), Sima Ved (Founder and Chairwoman, Apparel Group), Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Chancellor, University of Cape Town), including Jenny Johnson(CEO, Franklin Templeton) and Pam Kaur (Chief Financial Officer, HSBC) and the actress also promises to bring her unique voice as a cultural representative driving impactful change.

It is a known fact that Bhumi has always championed for climate action and has made a lot of efforts to raise awareness and inspire sustainable practices across industries and communities. She has consistently shed light on the urgency of environmental challenges and the collective responsibility required to address them. As a proud Climate Warrior, she aims to make meaningful change in environmental policy and practices.

In addition to it, Bhumi has been a vocal proponent of gender equality. She actively champions the empowerment of women across sectors, highlighting the importance of diversity, inclusion, and representation. She has expressed her keen desire to break barriers and foster equitable opportunities for women, especially in spaces where their voices have historically been underrepresented. By participating in these pivotal conversations at Davos, Bhumi Pednekar continues to drive change and her work towards a better future.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing for her big web-series debut as a cop in the Amazon Originals’ Daldal and also has the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline for release on February 21, 2025.

