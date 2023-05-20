comscore

Siddhant Chaturvedi graces the cover of Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list

Siddhant Chaturvedi graces the cover of Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list

Chaturvedi shot to prominence with his breakthrough role as MC Sher in the critically acclaimed film Gully Boy.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Siddhant Chaturvedi is being recognized for his contributions to the film industry. The actor has secured a spot on Forbes Asia's prestigious "30 Under 30" list. The rising star, who comes from a small town, Ballia in Uttar Pradesh has captured the hearts of audiences with his undeniable charm and exceptional acting prowess. From his humble beginnings to becoming one of India's most promising actors, Chaturvedi's journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

The Forbes Asia "30 Under 30" list recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, and Chaturvedi's inclusion underscores his remarkable achievements in the film industry. The coveted honour shines a spotlight on his talent and serves as a testament to his growing popularity not only in India but also across the globe.

Chaturvedi shot to prominence with his breakthrough role as MC Sher in the critically acclaimed film Gully Boy. His portrayal of a street rapper's mentor garnered immense praise from critics and audiences alike, earning him numerous awards and nominations. His dynamic on-screen presence and ability to bring depth to his characters have made him a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Chaturvedi's inclusion on the Forbes Asia "30 Under 30" list serves as a reminder that talent knows no boundaries.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Siddhant Chaturvedi: Did you know that the Gully Boy actor was the first choice to play the role of Jim in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan?

