Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter and YouTuber Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement to boyfriend Shane Gregoire on May 20. Aaliyah took to Instagram to share the joyful news along with two pictures capturing the beautiful moment of the proposal. In one of the pictures, Aaliyah proudly flaunts her stunning diamond ring, while the second picture shows the couple sharing a kiss in a picturesque greenfield in Bali, Indonesia.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged: shares dreamy Bali proposal pics

Expressing her love and excitement, Aaliyah wrote a heartfelt note dedicated to Shane. She referred to him as her best friend, partner, and soulmate, expressing gratitude for showing her what real and unconditional love feels like. Aaliyah confessed that saying yes to him was the easiest decision she has ever made and expressed her eagerness to spend the rest of her life with him. Overwhelmed with joy, she couldn't believe she got to call him her fiancé.

“You are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love,” Read an excerpt of her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

Aaliyah's father, Anurag Kashyap, responded to her post with a simple yet heartfelt congratulatory message accompanied by three heart emoticons in the comments section. Besides this, he also shared Aaliyah’s post on the story section of his Instagram handle and wrote, “She is all grown up. So much so that she is now engaged.”

As mentioned above, Aaliyah herself is a popular YouTuber with a large following. She shares glimpses of her personal life on her channel. She has been in a relationship with Shane for a while now, and their love story started on a dating app.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reveals that his daughter Aaliyah ‘does not give sh*t’ about his struggles’; Aaliyah states, “Rent khud de rahi hoon. Aapko kya problem hai?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.