Last Updated 17.06.2020 | 5:14 PM IST

Former Nagaland Governor’s son remembers Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘quiet’ donation during the 2018 floods

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left millions of his fans shocked, and that's not just because he was a polular actor but because he touched people's lives in ways more than one. Sushant was known to be making generous contribution in times of disasters and natural calamities. Charudutt Acharya, the son of former Nagaland Governor PB Acharya, recalled one such instance.

In 2018, Nagaland faced a major flood which caused major destruction across the state and left thousands in distress. Charudutt recalled how Sushant quietly donated over a crore for the relief fund.

"From 2014 to 2019, my father was the Governor of the state of Nagaland. In 2018, a massive flood had ravaged the state. The government of Nagaland had put out an appeal to all the citizens of the country to donate to the CM's Flood Relief Fund. At that time, Sushant was shooting in Delhi. He quietly came to Dimapur, the commercial capital of Nagaland, and handed over a cheque of 1.25 crores to the CM Neiphiu Rio. (pictures attached). There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity. (He had made a similar quiet donation of 1.25 crores to the Kerala CM's Fund too). Later, he called my father in Kohima and spoke quite warmly. My father thanked him for his kind and large hearted gesture and invited him to Kohima. Sushant expressed his desire to visit Kohima too. But the journey from Dimapur to Kohima is only by road and takes four hours. And in the flood situation, it could have taken much longer. And Sushant had to rush back to Delhi for his shoot," he wrote, regretting how the meeting will now never happen.

He signed off calling him a 'true hero' and stating that the people of Nagaland were going to remember him forever.

Sushant, who was reportedly taking medical help for depression, was awaiting the digital release of his film Dil Bechara, alongside debutant Sanjana Sanghi.

