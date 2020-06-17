Bollywood Hungama

Ram Gopal Varma speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and nepotism in the industry, slams those criticising Karan Johar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has again given rise to the existing nepotism debate in the film industry.  Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, in fact, has opted to speak in favour as netizens are rallying against Karan Johar and everyone else.

Ram Gopal Varma speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and nepotism in the industry, slams those criticising Karan Johar

Varma took to Twitter to speak in support of Karan Johar who has been criticized for supporting star kids. “Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with,” he wrote.

“Just want to say this to the ignorant social lynch mob that @karanjohar is a bigger victim in this context compared to their ill-perceived and suddenly discovered victim Sushant,” he further tweeted.

In his further tweets, he explained how nepotism exists in every field but there’s no backlash over it. “How politicians like Mulayam, Uddhav etc give sons, relatives first preference ,Like how Dhirubhai will give all his monies to Mukesh ,Anil ,Like how all families will give their own families first preference similarly Bollywood families do same ..So where’s nepotism not there?”

Here is everything he said:

“Not knowing why Sushant actually did it, but on social media assumption that he did because he was being treated like outsider and not invited to parties then the crores of migrant workers walking bare foot with empty stomachs should have killed themselves multiple times over,” he concluded.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor was 34 years old. His last rites were performed on June 15 in presence of his family and close friends.

