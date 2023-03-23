Virat will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsor athletes and Anushka will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli have decided to merge their respective foundations (Anushka Sharma Foundation & Virat Kohli Foundation) to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli merge foundations, launch SeVVA initiative aimed at helping those in need

Anushka and Virat say in a joint statement, “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible. SeVVA’s work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today.”

Meanwhile, Virat will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsor athletes and Anushka will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years. Also, the two of them together through SeVVA will be on the lookout to aid areas of concern that benefits society at large.

