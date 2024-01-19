comscore
Dashmi release postponed due to certification issue, CONFIRMS Vardhan Puri

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dashmi release postponed due to certification issue, CONFIRMS Vardhan Puri

Dahsmi, starring Vardhan Puri, was scheduled to release on January 19.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vardhan Puri is eagerly anticipating the release of his highly-anticipated movie Dashmi, which not only draws strong references from the epic Ramayan but also delves into Indian culture and history. Interestingly, the ensemble cast movie, originally scheduled for release in cinemas this Friday (19th January), in the week of the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, has now been postponed to a later date.

Shedding light on the matter, Vardhan Puri informs, “On behalf of the film’s director Shantanu Anant Tambe, all the actors, and the technical crew, I would like to confirm that the release date of Dashmi has been postponed due to a certification issue. At the moment, we are not allowed to comment on anything, but the new release date of the film will be officially announced once we all have more information.”

Expressing gratitude to the audience and especially to the Animal star Bobby Deol, who attended the special screening of the film recently, Vardhan adds, “The audience has been very kind and supportive, showering the film and all of us with so much love. We genuinely appreciate that and express our full gratitude. I am extremely grateful to my dear Bobby sir for honoring us with his gracious presence at the special screening of Dashmi and giving us his best wishes and love. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he is one of the nicest human beings I have ever come across in my life. He always makes me very emotional with his warm hugs.”

Also Read: Unveiling ‘Dashmi’ Trailer: A cinematic confrontation against the menace of contemporary rapes in society!

More Pages: Dashmi Box Office Collection

