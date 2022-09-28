The first part of Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat, which is a remake of the Malayalam film by the same name is all set for its second instalment. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam portrayed the story of a simple middle-class family residing in Goa, who in attempt to save their kids, become culprits. But the man Vijay Salgaonkar will go to any extent to protect his family and sends the Goa police on a wild goose chase, eventually emerging victorious by cleverly covering up the entire situation. Skeletons in the closet may have been hidden but they didn’t disappear. What happens when Vijay Salgaonkar will have to face the truth once again is what the sequel is said to be all about.

First Look: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta return as Salgaonkars in Drishyam 2; recall teaser to release on September 29

The Malayalam version of Drishyam 2 released on Amazon Prime due to the pandemic on February 19, 2021. The second instalment of the film in Hindi with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran will hit the big screens this year. The first look poster of the film was unveiled today which featured the Salgaonkar family, namely Vijay Salgaonkar, his wife Nandini, daughter Anju, and their second daughter Anu hiding evidences. The poster features the Salgaonkars facing their back towards the camera, as Ajay is seen holding a shovel, his daughter played by Ishita Dutta holding a long iron rod whereas his younger daughter played by Mrunal Jadhav holding a CD in the poster. Along with the poster the makers have also made another announcement about releasing the ‘Recall Teaser’ tomorrow, on September 29. The teaser is expected to remind the audience about the proceedings of the first instalment.

Viacom18 Studios Presents Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios presents, Drishyam 2. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The original score and music is by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2, which also stars Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, is set to release theatrically on November 18, 2022.

