In the fight to bag Hera Pheri 3, it seems that Firoz Nadiadwala has got all his creative juice into the scripting process. According to well-informed sources, the producer has locked not one but two scripts of Hera Pheri 3 and is now on the verge of locking the star cast of the film. "Firoz wants to make the film, that's confirmed," informs a well-placed source.

However, he is under immense pressure at the casting level. "While Firoz and Akshay have opened the channel of communication again, things are not as simple as the media chatter suggests. Firoz has done the paperwork with Kartik, and the young superstar is also very keen to do Hera Pheri. He feels he can do justice to the franchise and take it to the next level with his young energy, similar to what happened with Bhool Bhulaiyaa," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

But the buzz on social media is so strong that it has pushed Firoz to rethink Hera Pheri without Akshay Kumar. "He has two scripts locked now, one with Akshay and one without. The talks are on with Akshay and the issues are being sorted out, but it's only once the things are on paper will we know about the real star-cast of Hera Pheri 3. The meetings between Akshay and Firoz are happening at regular intervals. He is also meeting Kartik and his management team," the source shares.

While the script with Akshay takes off from where Phir Hera Pheri ended, the script for Kartik is about the tale of two Raju's, similar to what was cracked earlier last decade, when Hera Pheri 3 was made with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. The directors are still not locked, but everything will proceed on the director front once the final star-cast is locked.

