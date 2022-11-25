Hera Pheri 3 is among the most spoken-about projects in the last few days, ever since Akshay Kumar decided to take a backseat from the film owing to multiple issues ranging from remuneration to scripting. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Firoz Nadiadwala and Kartik Aaryan were very keen to get Anees Bazmee on board Hera Pheri 3 to capitalize on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the last we hear is that Anees has decided to take a backseat from the film due to date issues.

SCOOP: Firoz Nadiadwala & Kartik Aaryan keen to get Anees Bazmee for Hera Pheri 3; Director says NO

According to a source close to the development, Anees will be directing a film with Shahid Kapoor next, followed by a superhero comedy. “Both Kartik and Firoz were keen to get Anees on board, but after several rounds of discussions, the dates could not align. Anees is no longer directing Hera Pheri 3 and he has conveyed the same to both Kartik and Firoz. Hera Pheri 3 would have been the perfect follow-up for him and even he was eager to bring his own flavour to the three lead characters played by Kartik, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, but alas, God had other plans,” a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

However, Anees is looking for a reunion with Kartik Aaryan soon. “They will be doing one more film together soon. Hera Pheri also would have happened if not for the prior commitments of Anees. Their reunion might happen on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” the source further told us.

Firoz and Kartik are currently speaking to Raaj Shaandilya for Hera Pheri 3, and if the talks materialize, it would be Raaj’s next after Dream Girl 2. “Raaj is a good fit in the world of Hera Pheri 3. Let’s see what turn do things take from hereon.”

Kartik will be the newest addition to Hera Pheri, joining the two veterans of the franchise, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Also Read: REVEALED: The INSIDE SCOOP on how and why Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.