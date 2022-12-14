Just a day ago, filmmaker Luv Ranjan teased fans by giving them a sneak peek into the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor by revealing the initials of the film as TJMM. Following this, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film was apparently titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Now, the filmmaker has confirmed the same. Along with the announcement, the makers of the film have also shared a small teaser video of sorts from the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor look adorable in this teaser of the Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Although the teaser video doesn’t give us much details of the character, going by the avatars of the lead pair, it seems that Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor play girl-and-boy-next-door in the film but with a twist. The teaser looks vibrant as the actors are seen exchanging ‘over-the-top’ flying kisses throughout as the title is revealed to be Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

In our earlier report today, a source had commented on how the title resembles the Luv Ranjan style of filmmaking, “It is said that the film’s title is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan is known for quirky titles like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) when it comes to his directorial ventures. Hence, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar goes with the Luv Ranjan tradition of having titles that excite viewers as much as the film’s trailer and songs.”

Readers would be aware that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will bring together Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. While that in itself has garnered ample buzz, recently, during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir also revealed that this would probably be his last rom-com since he is growing old.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film will release on March 8, 2023, during the occasion of Holi.

