The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 has been a drama-filled one with nominations being the prime focus as contestants have kick started their blame game to throw fellow contestants and eliminate competition. With the entry of Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De as wildcards, the drama inside the house has only intensified with new arguments and showdowns dominating the show. The recent one saw a misunderstanding arising between Sreejita De and MC Stan.

During the nomination task in the recent episode, each member of the house was asked about whom they want to eliminate and why by pressing the Buzzer. MC Stan eliminated Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary for some personal reason and gave his full explanation about why he doesn’t want to see her in the house. In between this conversation, we saw MC Stan losing his temper, he said, ‘Chal Re Mai Ladki Se Baat Nahi Karta’. And this comment didn't go down well with Sreejita De.

Sreejita felt that the comment was gender-biased and hit back at him for targeting women, adding, "If you are not liking a particular person you should target them individually and this is not at all good to target every woman, and if you have any problem with anyone you can take his/her name so you can be specific in your talks. "

However, MC Stan clarified on it adding that it was his response to the statement made by Priyanka Chahar Choudhry after she said, 'Dekho Ladki se kaise baat karta hai'. He asserted that he has immense respect for women in his life. He added, "It was just a reply to Priyanka's comment and I was not talking about every girl in the house as I have many women in my life and I talk to them very respectfully."

Coming to Bigg Boss 16, the show currently airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays as well as Sundays at 9:30 pm. The show is also available for streaming on Voot.

