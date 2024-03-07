comscore
Bollywood News » Fire breaks out at Jacqueline Fernandez' 17-storey building in Mumbai, no injuries reported

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Fire breaks out at Jacqueline Fernandez’ 17-storey building in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at Jacqueline Fernandez' 17-storey building in Mumbai, no injuries reported

According to locals, the fire was confined to a room on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A fire incident occurred at Nawroj Hill Society in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra West in Mumbai, where Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez resides. As per reports, no reported injuries. The fire reportedly originated in a kitchen on the 13th floor of the 17-story high-rise building. Upon receiving the distress call, four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and one breathing apparatus van were swiftly dispatched to the scene. According to locals, the fire was confined to a room on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society.

Fire breaks out at Jacqueline Fernandez’ 17-storey building in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at Jacqueline Fernandez’ 17-storey building in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Jacqueline Fernandez's residence is a lavish 5 BHK apartment within the building. The incident occurred around 8 PM on Nargis Dutt Road on Wednesday, March 6, a civic official, quoted by PTI, confirmed the details.

In 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez purchased a lavish residence nestled in the prestigious Pali Hill neighborhood of Bandra West, Mumbai. Last July, a video showcasing the exterior of her new abode captured widespread attention on social media.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to star in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Additionally, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara are also a part of the film.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with French-Cameroonian singer TayC for ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ music video, teaser out tomorrow

