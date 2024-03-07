. Shot in both Hindi and Tamil languages, the film caters to a diverse audience, offering an immersive experience in two languages.

Sriram Raghavan, the man behind acclaimed films like Andhadhun and Badlapur, directed Merry Christmas. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, this thriller-drama hit theatres on January 12, 2024, enthralling audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Now, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate its arrival on the streaming platform Netflix on March 8, 2024.

Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi set for Netflix premiere on March 8, 2024

What sets Merry Christmas apart is its bilingual presentation. Shot in both Hindi and Tamil languages, the film caters to a diverse audience, offering an immersive experience in two languages. In the Hindi version, alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, viewers saw a stellar supporting cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version features talents like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams, each contributing their unique flair to the narrative. Adding to that are special cameo appearances by actors Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

Merry Christmas boasts a lineup of producers, including Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg. As Merry Christmas gears up for its Netflix debut, anticipation runs high among movie enthusiasts.

