The film's story will revolve around the legendary contribution of Brigadier Mohammad Usman (MVC), revered as the 'Lion of Naushera’, his leadership and his ultimate sac.

Renowned filmmaker Vikas Bahl, along with partner at Good Co., Viraj Sawant, and Founders of Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar & Nishikant Roy unveils plans for their forthcoming cinematic venture centered around the historic Battle of Naushera and Recapture of Jhangar in Jammu and Kashmir during the India-Pakistan operations of 1947-1948. Hearing upon the making of this Period Drama, India's Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, and the Indian Army have extended their full support to the makers of this film.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh meets Vikas Bahl after director announces film on Battle of Naushera

This ambitious project will shed light on the indomitable courage and leadership exemplified by Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Mahavir Chakra revered as the 'Lion of Naushera,' along with gallant deeds of other soldiers like Param Vir Chakra awardee Naik Jadunath Singh and a group of brave children known as Bal Sainiks, whose unwavering dedication and sacrifice defended and reclaimed every inch of Indian territory after the raiders from Pakistan had intruded into Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing his full support for the project, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh lauded the valor and sacrifice of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, recalling his pivotal role in defending the nation during the tumultuous period of 1947-48. Recently Vikas Bahl and his team visited Shri Rajnath Singh at his official residence in Delhi and were accompanied by Nitin A. Gokhale, renowned national security affairs journalist, and author of a dozen books on military history, wars, and insurgencies. Nitin Gokhale has agreed to be a part of this project as a consultant and will be working closely with Director Vikas Bahl and the writers of the film.

Appreciating the contribution of the ‘Lion of Naushera’, Shri Rajnath Singh shared, "Brigadier Mohammad Usman's courage, his patriotic spirit, and his invaluable contribution towards his motherland should be celebrated. He was the highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army during the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war in Jammu and Kashmir to have laid down his life to defend and protect Bharat...for the past many years, I have been celebrating his selfless duty and service to the nation in my speeches and interactions with soldiers and locals. I'm happy that the team has identified this subject to make a film. I wish them all the best."

Expressing his gratitude towards the Defence Minister and the Indian Army, Director Vikas Bahl shared, “We are profoundly grateful to Shri Rajnath Singh ji and the Indian Army for their unwavering support as we embark on this journey to capture on celluloid, the valor of our nation's heroes. It is our solemn duty and utmost privilege to undertake the responsibility of bringing their extraordinary tale to the silver screen. This film will stand as our heartfelt homage to the indomitable spirit and sacrifices of those who valiantly defended our motherland, inspiring generations to come."

With this announcement, audiences are excited to know more about this historic masterpiece. The film will be produced by Good Co and Talisman Films.

Also Read: Shaitaan trailer launch: “Vikas Bahl said, ‘Main horror picture dekhta bhi nahin. Banaunga kaise?’. I replied, ‘Then you are the right person to make this film’” – Ajay Devgn

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.