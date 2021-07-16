Superstar Akshay Kumar is on a roll and is starting and finishing projects in a jiffy, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. He was the first actor to take the plunge and got his film Bellbottom on floors way back in August 2020. He then completed shooting for Prithviraj and Atrangi Re. He commenced the year 2021 by shooting for the action entertainer Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. The film carries a lot of hype and is expected to be one of the biggest successes of 2022.

Earlier this year, in March, a major part of the film’s shoot was successfully completed. However, it has now come to light that a tiny portion of the shoot is still pending. A source tells us, “Director Farhad Samji will be kicking off the last schedule of the film from July 17. It is expected to get over on July 21. The shoot will take place in Mumbai and it goes without saying that the makers would adhere to all the safety norms.”

The source also adds, “The schedule will focus majorly on the film’s leading actress, Kriti Sanon. Some other actors in the film might also join her. It’s not clear whether Akshay Kumar would be a part of it. Even if he’s a part of this schedule, he would be there for a day at the most as he’s busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.” Once this schedule gets over, it’ll be a wrap for the film.

Interestingly, Kriti Sanon also has a release this month, Mimi, on July 30. It releases directly online and the actress is expected to take a break till July 21 from the promotions of Laxman Utkar’s directorial.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Snehal Daabbi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

