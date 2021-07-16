Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.07.2021 | 10:13 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri passes away at age 75 due to a cardiac arrest

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri has passed away. The actress died in Mumbai at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. As per reports, she was unwell for a while and paralytic stroke in 2018 followed by a brain stroke in 2020.

National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri passes away at age 75 due to a cardiac arrest

According to Indian Express, the news was confirmed by the actor's manager who said in a statement, “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

Surekha Sikri's career spanned theatre, films, and television. She made her debut with the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka.  She received three National Awards in her career for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995), and Badhaai Ho (2018). The actress also become popular for her role in the Television drama, Balika Vadhu.

ALSO READ: Surekha Sikri has not been responding sufficiently to the treatment, informs hospital authority

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Tiku Weds…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns to Mumbai after…

"Not getting back to work anytime soon",…

Gangs of Wasseypur trio Manoj Bajpayee,…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the cast of Tiger…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns Budhana to be…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification