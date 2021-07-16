Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan’s Raat Baaki revived with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi; Aditya Dhar to produce

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, it came to our notice that Yami Gautam is teaming up with the digital sensation, Pratik Gandhi on a feature film to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Dhar. It was reported that the film in question is a love story and will go on floors towards the end of this year. A little investigation from our end and we have got some exclusive scoop on the same.

SCOOP Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan's Raat Baaki revived with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi; Aditya Dhar to produce (1)

"In 2016, Aditya Dhar was planning a film titled Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan, however, that script was put on backburner following the growing political tension between India and Pakistan. Aditya has decided to revive that project with Yami and Pratik, as it's a script close to his heart. However, he will just be producing it with Ronnie and the direction will be taken care off by someone else," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

While the first plan was for Aditya to direct the film too, the director is tied up with the mega budget superhero film, Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Since the film is taxing and set to be mounted on a big scale, he decided to just revive the story of Raat Baaki with a fresh cast and a new director. The film will get a new title now, as the makers want to position it as a fresh subject, and not something that one was aware of in the past. An official announcement with title, cast and crew is on the way soon.

Meanwhile, Ashwatthama goes on the floors by August end or early September and the actor duo is at present training for their respective action packed roles.

Also Read: Yami Gautam joins Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in Oh My God 2

