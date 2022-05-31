At a special preview of Top Gun: Maverick, the cast, and crew of Fighter - Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and director Siddharth Anand were enthralled by the film. Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios who are producing Fighter along with Marflix Pictures, and distributing Top Gun in India hosted the screening for them at a city theatre recently. The three were caught singing praises for the Tom Cruise starrer and could stop raving about the action, nostalgia and sheer spectacle of the much-anticipated movie.

Fighter cast and crew including Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor are all praise for Top Gun: Maverick after watching the Tom Cruise starrer at a special screening

When asked about the experience, Hrithik Roshan said, "It was such an adrenaline rush! After more than three decades and so much waiting the movie surpasses all expectations. The nostalgia factor is obviously there but the evolution of the character and the story is what was the highlight for me. The aerial fight sequences were beyond anything I have experienced, they blew my mind."

Anil Kapoor in his inimitable style was super excited about the film saying, “Speechless. What a film! What action. And Tom Cruise is incomparable. Super fun experience and one should watch it in IMAX for the complete package. For people who have seen the first one it's a definite watch but for the next generation it's even more important! To see how cool the legacy is and continues to be.”

Siddharth Anand couldn’t stop fanboying, “I am a huge fan of the first film and have been waiting for this one since it was announced! I mean it’s a cult classic. Everyone I remember, wanted to be a Fighter pilot after watching that film. This one has true edge-of-your seat action and our endeavour is to make Fighter an entertaining large screen spectacle.”

On hosting the screening Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios explained, “The idea was to inspire our cast & crew of Fighter as the unit heads into pre-production & prep led by Sid. What better way than experiencing the magic of Top Gun that's winning audience’s hearts across the world. We all came out raring to go!”

Top Gun: Maverick released on 27th May in India and Fighter is slated to release in 2023.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan shares his last post with the ‘Vikram Vedha’ beard

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.