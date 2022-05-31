Popular singer KK has passed away. He was reportedly performing on stage in Kolkata in West Bengal when he passed away. He was 53.

As per reports, KK collapsed on stage during his performance and was rushed to the hospital. At around 10 pm, he was brought to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata. However, he was declared dead on arrival. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack on stage.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others.

KK is survived by his wife and children.

We at Bollywood Hungama send out our heartfelt condolence to the late singer's wife and family in these trying times.

