After a hiatus from Bollywood since his appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to make a notable return to Indian cinema. Recent reports confirm that Khan will star in a new theatrical project alongside actor Ridhi Dogra. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting development.

Fawad Khan and Ridhi Dogra’s New Project

According to Hindustan Times, Fawad Khan and Ridhi Dogra will appear together in an upcoming romantic comedy-drama. The project is still in its preliminary stages, with key details yet to be finalized. An insider revealed, “The two will be cast in a romcom drama; the supporting actors are yet to be cast.” The source also noted that the paperwork for the film has been completed, and Khan and Dogra will play romantic interests in the film.

The director’s identity remains undisclosed, and filming has not yet begun. Both Fawad Khan and Ridhi Dogra are currently engaged in other commitments. “The shoot will begin by the end of this year. The makers plan to release the film by next year’s end or the beginning of 2026,” the insider added. The film will not be shot in India but will be filmed in various international locations, including New York and London, to align with the theme of the romcom.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Khoobsurat, opposite Sonam Kapoor, a role that earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He followed this with roles in Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Upcoming Release of The Legend Of Maula Jatt

In addition to his Bollywood comeback, Fawad Khan’s film The Legend Of Maula Jatt is set to release in India on October 2. This Pakistani blockbuster, which also stars Mahira Khan, became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of 2022. However, its release in India has faced some opposition. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray and leader Amey Khopkar has warned theatre owners in Maharashtra against screening the film, threatening severe consequences if they do. However, the film is set to release only in Punjab.

