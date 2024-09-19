Yesterday, there was jubilation among fans when it came to light that The Legend Of Maula Jatt, the acclaimed Pakistani blockbuster, is all set to release in India on October 2. The film stars the very popular Fawad Khan and there has been a demand to watch the film in India. As a result, the sudden update on the film’s Indian release made it a big talking point on the internet.

Bollywood Hungama, however, has learned that The Legend Of Maula Jatt will not see a Pan-India release. A source told us, “The film will be released only in the state of Punjab in India.” The source, however, doesn’t know the reason behind such a region-specific release.

Nevertheless, the release will be a talking point. An industry expert commented, “It is the first Pakistani film to release in India in more than 10 years. Fawad Khan has a huge fan base in the country. This film has collected more than Rs. 200 crores at the box office and moreover, it has not arrived on any streaming platform. Due to these factors, there’s tremendous curiosity surrounding the film among the Indian fans.”

The Punjabi-language film also stars Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik, Hamza Ali Abbasi and others. It is directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat and Asad Jamil Khan. It will be released in India by Zee Studios. The Legend Of Maula Jatt is based on a folk tale of a local hero who takes on a strong nemesis belonging to a brutal clan.

Bilal Lashari also confirmed that his much-loved film will only be released in Punjab. Yesterday, he uploaded the India release poster of The Legend Of Maula Jatt on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can’t wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love!”.

Interestingly, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, which was released in Pakistan and other territories on October 13, 2022, was all set to arrive on the big screen in India on December 30 the same year. At that time, too, reports had come in that the film will only have a release in the Northern belt, that is, Delhi-NCR and Punjab. But days before its release, the plan was kept on hold indefinitely.

