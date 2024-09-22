comscore
AP Dhillon announces India tour amid Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay concert excitement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

AP Dhillon announces India tour amid Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay concert excitement

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Fans of Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon have reason to celebrate, as the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker recently announced his upcoming India concert tour. On Saturday, AP Dhillon took to social media to share the exciting news, writing, "India tour soon... I'm coming home." While specific dates and locations are yet to be revealed, the announcement alone was enough to set the internet abuzz.

AP Dhillon's Homecoming: A Much-Anticipated Event

AP Dhillon, who has gained immense popularity for his fusion of Punjabi and Western music, has a massive fanbase in India. As soon as he teased his tour on social media, fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One user wrote, "Can't wait for your concert," while another chimed in, "Wohoo, super excited!" The anticipation for his live performances in India is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting further details.

 

A Surge of Concerts in India

AP Dhillon's announcement comes amidst a wave of concert announcements from other global artists and performers. Diljit Dosanjh, another prominent Punjabi singer, recently shared details about the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour. Kicking off on October 26, 2024, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, Dosanjh’s tour will also visit cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Speaking about the tour, Diljit expressed his enthusiasm for performing in India, stating, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle... India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together—I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

Additionally, Karan Aujla, another rising star in the Punjabi music scene, has announced that he will perform in India starting in December. This surge of concert tours comes at a time when international music acts like Coldplay are also creating a buzz, with Indian fans eagerly awaiting live performances from global icons.

Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh praises AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, and Guru Randhawa as superstars; Excludes Diljit Dosanjh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

