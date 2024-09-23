Jhangiani has confirmed that Dabas was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Parvin Dabas to be out of ICU soon after accident, says Preeti Jhangiani: “He hasn’t been able to talk much”

Parvin Dabas has been hospitalized following a car accident in Mumbai. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, leaving the actor with serious injuries. His wife, Preeti Jhangiani, has spoken out about the ordeal, sharing details of the accident and her husband's condition.

Parvin Dabas to be out of ICU soon after accident, says Preeti Jhangiani: “He hasn’t been able to talk much”

"It's been a shock for all of us," Jhangiani revealed to Hindustan Times. "Parvin is usually so full of life, always talking about work. To see him lying there, quiet and inactive, is incredibly distressing."

The accident occurred when Dabas was driving home after a late-night work session. A sudden flash of headlights caused him to lose control of his vehicle, resulting in a collision with a divider. Fortunately, he was close to a hospital, and two passersby rushed to his aid and brought him in.

Dabas is currently being treated for a concussion, which has left him with symptoms such as dizziness, double vision, drowsiness, and nausea. "He hasn't been able to talk much," Jhangiani explained. "Thankfully, his medical tests, including an MRI and CT scan, have come back clear. We expect him to be out of the ICU soon and will continue to monitor his progress."

Jhangiani has confirmed that Dabas was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. "He's always been very strict about driving safely and never drinks and drives," she stated.

The Pro Panja League, an organization co-founded by Dabas, released a statement expressing their concern and support for the actor. It read, “We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery.”

Parvin Dabas has worked in several films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name is Khan, and Ragini MMS 2. He has also been seen in the popular web series Made In Heaven.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.