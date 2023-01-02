Fawad Khan spoke about the possibility of the release of the Pakistani blockbuster, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, in India.

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, popularly known for their 2014 drama Humsafar, reunited on the big screen in the period movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film is Pakistan’s most expensive film to date and went on to make Rs. 100 crore at the box office in the home country and has had worldwide collections of $10 million globally. Bollywood Hungama previously reported that the film was supposed to release in theatres in India on December 30 but has been indefinitely postponed. Fawad Khan says that it would be great if it did release in India.

Fawad Khan on possibility of The Legend of Maula Jatt seeing India release: ‘If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake’

When asked about the possibility of India release, Fawad told CNN, "That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eid and Diwali. Films and music is that kind of exchange. But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not. So, let us see.”

Fawad Khan also said that the year 2022 turned out good one for Pakistani cinema. “I am a small part of the industry and the kind of boundaries it pushed, the business it did and the filmmaking style…all of it proved great for Pakistani cinema,” he said.

A source previously informed Bollywood Hungama, “Zee Studios had already acquired a clearance for The Legend Of Maula Jatt from the Central Board of Film Certification. But on Monday the CBFC recalled the film.”

The film is from the times untold where legends were written in soil with blood, a hero is born. Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Loyalties are challenged and families are torn apart in this epic tale of truth, honour and justice. The film is Pakistan's biggest movie to date.

The Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt. It is produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films. The film also stars Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch. The film released in theatres on October 13, 2022.

Recently, Fawad announced his next Money Back Guaranteed with former cricketer Wasim Akram. Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor in 2014. He went on to star in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was most recently seen in the special Karachi-themed episode of Disney+ Marvel series, Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani. On the other hand, Mahira Khan had made her Bollywood debut in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Mahira was last seen in 2022 Pakistani action-comedy film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

