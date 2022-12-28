comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: CBFC recalls Fawad Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt; India release postponed indefinitely

By Subhash K. Jha

Zee Studios was all geared to release the Pakistani global blockbuster The Legend Of Maula Jatt on December 30. But now, the release has been stalled indefinitely.

A source close to the development reveals, “Zee Studios had already acquired a clearance for The Legend Of Maula Jatt from the Central Board of Film Certification. But on Monday the CBFC recalled the film.”

It is not clear whether the censor certificate given to The Legend Of Maula Jatt has been revoked. However, the release on December 30 has been put off indefinitely.

While there is no official trade ban of goods from Pakistan, artistes and actors from Pakistan, including Fawad Khan, have been made to feel unwelcome in India.

