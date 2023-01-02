January 2023 is here and all eyes are now on Pathaan. It’s going to be the first big release of the year and the excitement is tremendous as it stars Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, 2023 is going to be an exciting one for the fans of the superstar as, after more than four years, he’ll be seen in as many as three films, all of which will be released this year. While the year begins with Pathaan, his next film, Jawan, will arrive in cinemas in mid-2023, on June 2. Dunki, meanwhile, will probably be the last release of 2023. And it also carries a lot of expectations as it is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has a 100% success ratio.

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for the CRUCIAL underwater sequence for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki after Pathaan’s release

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report in November 2022 that Dunki will be the first Hindi film to be shot in Saudi Arabia. Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the unit members travelled to the Middle Eastern country in mid-November and successfully shot for an important schedule. And now, the team of Dunki is gearing up to film a crucial sequence of the film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Right now, the shooting has been paused as Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the promotions of Pathaan, which releases on January 25. After the film’s release, he’ll resume shooting for Dunki. And he and a few more cast members will shoot for the underwater shots. It is a part of the sequence where the character of Shah Rukh travels in a boat. It requires him to go underwater, as per the demands of the script. The actor will undergo underwater training for some time before shooting it.”

The source added, “The scene is set in a foreign location in the film. But it’ll be shot in Mumbai on a set.”

The source continued, “Once the shoot of this is complete, only a few scenes will remain to be canned. Dunki’s shoot is expected to be over by March.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It will be released in cinemas on December 22, 2023.

