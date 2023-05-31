Bollywood actor Bhuvan Arora won over the audiences with his exceptional work in the popular web series Farzi, which is streaming on Prime Video, and it also stars Shahid Kapoor. The actor is now gearing up for another big project that promises to be a milestone in his budding Bollywood career.

Farzi fame Bhuvan Arora to star alongside Kartik Aryan in Kabir Khan’s next

Bhuvan Arora has teamed up with the renowned director Kabir Khan, recognized for his exceptional storytelling and successful films, such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and 83. Adding to the excitement, the movie is being backed by renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala, increasing anticipation for the project. Sharing the screen with actor Kartik Aryan, Bhuvan Arora will showcase a fresh and unexplored persona.

On Wednesday, Bhuvan took to his Instagram account and shared the news along with pictures of him and Kabir Khan. Sharing the pictures, he captioned, “Embarking on a new journey with the one and only @kabirkhankk”

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming project, Bhuvan Arora said, “I am very excited and happy to work with Kabir sir. I have always admired his films and the selection of stories he wants to tell. This one too is a very challenging film which requires a lot of prep work. The film is based on a true story with a larger-than-life canvas. I will also be seen in a new role that I have never played before.”

With both actors known for their ability to connect with audiences and deliver compelling performances, their on-screen chemistry is expected to be impressive. With Bhuvan Arora's undeniable talent, Kabir Khan's directorial finesse, and Kartik Aryan's appeal, we cannot wait to know more about this project.

