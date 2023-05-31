Bollywood’s most gorgeous actress, Vaani Kapoor has recently been roped in by India’s premium air conditioner brand, Cruise as the face of its all-new cutting edge VarioQool Ultra AC range. There is no doubt that the charm the Befikre actress carries will appeal to Cruise’s modern consumers lifestyle’s while the brand also offers them a faster and intelligent cooling experience. Ultimately, a larger community will be motivated by the new association to choose a top-notch trustworthy cooling system.

Vaani Kapoor is the face of Cruise Appliances for its new VarioQool Ultra AC’s

Speaking on this new partnership with Cruise, Actress Vaani Kapoor stated, “I am delighted to be the face of Cruise ACs. Representing such a brand that sticks to its commitment of providing the finest products is great and India's scorching summer can be made bearable with their new Inverter AC range. I cannot wait to witness more innovation from the company and be an even closer part of this journey.”

"After a lot of thinking and going through a plethora of names, Vaani Kapoor was chosen to become the face of Cruise ACs. As soon as her name came, we knew that this partnership would be perfect because she exemplifies the values we uphold: style, elegance, and diversity. Having enacted many different roles, she is well known for making daring decisions and has a strong broad appeal. On the other hand, in order to effectively cool your house, workplace, restaurant, or even a ballroom, our cooling systems also need to be bold in the summer heat and have a track record of doing so, hence, the brand and her personality resonate with each other rightly,” said Roshan Sirohia, Director, Cruise Appliances Pvt Ltd.

With an AI conversion capacity for up to 40% energy savings and 25% faster cooling, the newest generation of VarioQool Ultra DUAL EEV Inverter Air Conditioners is available in 1.6-ton and 2.0-ton capacities. The promise of comfortable cooling is kept by its AerPro filtration, which incorporates PM 2.5, VOC, activated charcoal, and catechin. Its 100% superior inner copper tubes and grooves, will make the air conditioner last longer and heat will transfer more quickly. Additionally, the Rust-O-Shield anti-corrosion technology of the heat exchanger protects the AC in corrosive and coastal areas and stops weather damage. Your home will be kept 99.9% clean, pure, and healthy with this AC. VarioQool Ultra’s prices start at INR 37,900, and one can buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, and major retailers all throughout India.

At the BARC Prestigious Brand Awards Asia 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Cruise Appliances was recently recognised as Asia's Best Consumer Electronics Brand. This recognition underlines its enthusiasm and dedication to providing top-notch solutions to the discerning clients of the Cruise group, and its most recent VarioQool Ultra and VarioQool Pro range is proof of the team’s enthusiasm for continuous innovation and sustainability.

On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor, who garnered a lot of love and praise for portraying a sensitive heroine in the movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has begun filming for her next project, a gritty crime drama on OTT from YRF Entertainment called Mandala Murders. Additionally, she has completed filming on an untitled social comedy-drama by Maddock. Each of them has been proving their calibre in their respective fields, hence, the Cruise group and Vaani Kapoor’s collaboration will definitely create a stride in both worlds.

