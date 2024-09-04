During the Sino-Indian War, Major Shaitan Singh commanded a company of an infantry battalion stationed at Rezang La, a strategic pass in the Chushul sector of Ladakh.

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios have joined forces to present 120 Bahadur, a film, starring Farhan Akhtar, chronicling the extraordinary tale of Major Shaitan Singh and his Charlie Company soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, 120 Bahadur will delve into the historic Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan Akhtar to play Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur; shoot commences to tell the tale of Battle of Rezang La

To pique the audience's interest, the production houses unveiled two intriguing motion posters. These posters not only introduce the film's title but also cast a spotlight on the leading actor, Farhan Akhtar. Akhtar is poised to take on the role of Major Shaitan Singh. Farhan wrote, "What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj. Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment. Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds. We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent."

The film's director, Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, is at the helm. Details surrounding the film's release date and additional cast members are yet to be revealed.

For unversed, Major Shaitan Singh, PVC, was an Indian Army officer who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, for his extraordinary bravery during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. Born on December 1, 1924, in Rajasthan, India, Shaitan Singh joined the Jodhpur State Forces after completing his graduation. He was later transferred to the Kumaon Regiment and participated in operations in the Naga Hills and the 1961 Indian annexation of Goa.

During the Sino-Indian War, Major Shaitan Singh commanded a company of an infantry battalion stationed at Rezang La, a strategic pass in the Chushul sector of Ladakh. On November 18, 1962, Chinese forces launched a massive attack on the Indian position at Rezang La, overwhelming them with heavy artillery fire and human waves.

Major Shaitan Singh and his men fought bravely against overwhelming odds, repelling multiple Chinese attacks and inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy. Despite being severely wounded, he continued to lead his men until the last man was standing. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries, but his heroic actions inspired his men and became a symbol of Indian courage and determination. For his extraordinary bravery and leadership, Major Shaitan Singh was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

