Farhan Akhtar to announce his next movie today: "Back in my acting boots for a very special film"

The announcement is expected on September 5th, 2024.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Excitement is brewing in the Indian film industry as Farhan Akhtar, the multi-talented actor, director, and producer, hints at a new project. Akhtar, known for his captivating on-screen presence and impactful storytelling through his production house Excel Entertainment, has sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic social media post.

Farhan Akhtar to announce his next movie today: “Back in my acting boots for a very special film”

On his social media platform, Akhtar shared a message that has ignited a wave of speculation: "Back in my acting boots for a very special film. Can't wait to share details with you. Announcement tomorrow. Stay tuned."

Reports suggest that this could be a brand-new film led by Akhtar, marking his return to acting after a brief hiatus. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2021 sports drama Toofan.  The announcement is expected on September 5th, 2024.

Meanwhile, he will direct Ranveer Singh in Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa a road trip film featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar releases inspirational single Reach For The Stars, watch

