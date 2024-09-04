As the son of a renowned politician, the late Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh made his Bollywood debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam and his co-star in the film was none other than his now wife Genelia Deshmukh, who made her Bollywood debut with this romantic entertainer. The much-loved romantic classic is now all set to return to theatres on September 13, 2024.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Tujhe Meri Kasam to re-release on September 13

In a time when leaks and piracy are rampant, Tujhe Meri Kasam stood out as a film with zero piracy incidents, making it a standout example. Excited about the re-release, Riteish Deshmukh shared, “I’m overjoyed that Tujhe Meri Kasam is coming back to theaters. This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It’s amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again. See you on the 13th of September!”

Genelia Deshmukh too added, “I’m thrilled that Tujhe Meri Kasam is returning to theaters! This film holds a very special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of my journey in the film industry and with Riteish. I’m so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again.”

This is a golden opportunity for fans to experience this romantic classic on the big screen once again. Since the film isn’t available on any OTT platform, the re-release promises a fresh and nostalgic viewing experience like no other. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by Late Shri Ramoji Rao, the film not only marked the debut of the beloved duo on the big screen but also became the backdrop for their real-life love story. Distributed by True Entertainment, the film has been re-released in theatres across India on quite a few occasions, offering fans a chance to relive the magic. Originally released in January 2003, Tujhe Meri Kasam received a lot of love from fans as it enjoyed over 100 days in theatres.

