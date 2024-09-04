comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.09.2024 | 12:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor to star in a love story by Maddock Films

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor to star in a love story by Maddock Films

en Bollywood News Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor to star in a love story by Maddock Films
By Subhash K. Jha -

It seems both producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Siddharth Malhotra are looking for a change of mood. Vijan has scored big in the comedy-horror space with Stree 2 and Munjya, and Sidharth Malhotra not so big in the action genre.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor to star in a love story by Maddock Films

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor to star in a love story by Maddock Films

Sidharth Malhotra is done with action for now. After Yodha, he has quit another action film Mitti and signed a love story with producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films. The untitled project to be directed by Tushar Jalota (who directed Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi) will co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

This is the first time that Malhotra would be teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor, who got encouraging reviews for her two releases this year Mr & Mrs Mahi and Ulajh.

Sidharth Malhotra has lately been going through a rough patch in his career. Hopefully, Janhvi and Malhotra will prove lucky for one another.

Lately, Siddharth Malhotra has not seen much success at the box office. Even his much-anticipated OTT debut Indian Police Force was a bit of a damp squib. If the truth be told, Malhotra’s only bonafide hits so far are his debut film Student Of The Year, Ek Villain and Shershaah. In the latter he co-starred with his future wife Kiara Advani.

Marriage seems to have proven lucky for Kiara. Not only was her first post-marriage release Satyaprem Ki Katha a big hit, but she also signed some of her career’s biggest films, including Don 3 after marriage.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra bags an out-and-out commercial entertainer, produced by Mahaveer Jain

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Delhi High Court issues interim injunction…

Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and others aid…

Atlee’s next starring Salman Khan and Kamal…

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office for Rs. 7…

BREAKING: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack…

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Tu…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification