It seems both producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Siddharth Malhotra are looking for a change of mood. Vijan has scored big in the comedy-horror space with Stree 2 and Munjya, and Sidharth Malhotra not so big in the action genre.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor to star in a love story by Maddock Films

Sidharth Malhotra is done with action for now. After Yodha, he has quit another action film Mitti and signed a love story with producer Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films. The untitled project to be directed by Tushar Jalota (who directed Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi) will co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

This is the first time that Malhotra would be teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor, who got encouraging reviews for her two releases this year Mr & Mrs Mahi and Ulajh.

Sidharth Malhotra has lately been going through a rough patch in his career. Hopefully, Janhvi and Malhotra will prove lucky for one another.

Lately, Siddharth Malhotra has not seen much success at the box office. Even his much-anticipated OTT debut Indian Police Force was a bit of a damp squib. If the truth be told, Malhotra’s only bonafide hits so far are his debut film Student Of The Year, Ek Villain and Shershaah. In the latter he co-starred with his future wife Kiara Advani.

Marriage seems to have proven lucky for Kiara. Not only was her first post-marriage release Satyaprem Ki Katha a big hit, but she also signed some of her career’s biggest films, including Don 3 after marriage.

