After being a judge on several reality shows, Farah Khan has kickstarted her own quiz show called Backbenchers on Flipkart video. The choreographer-turned-director will be bringing a pair of celebrities from sports and film backgrounds to participate on the show.

Farah Khan began the shoot with her best friends Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza. She shared a photo and wrote, “I love that I started my new show #Backbenchers on #flipkartvideo with 2 crazy girls who just happen to b women i lov very much.. @mirzasaniar @parineetichopra thank you♥️ #ilovquizshows #womenilove #madtimes #shotoniphone11promax.”

Farah Khan will be the dean of the college and will have two stars on her show who will be applying for admissions. The participants will have to undergo several rounds of oral and written tests.

After Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza, Anil Kapoor – Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar – Taapsee Pannu are scheduled to appear. She is also in talks with Rohit Shetty and Hrithik Roshan with whom she is reportedly remaking Satte Pe Satta.

