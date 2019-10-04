Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) has over the years gained popularity for convening the various industry sectors, thought leaders, key decision makers and communities from the world of diving, marine and ocean conservation on a single platform. Now we hear that the international expo has moved to India, with its first expo commencing from today, October 4. If that wasn’t enough, we also hear that Parineeti Chopra has been roped in as the Indian brand ambassador for ADEX.

Commenting on her association with ADEX, Parineeti Chopra stated that since diving was not only her passion but also a recreation that motivates her, and like here there are so many others in India who would like to know more about this spot, it was a delight for her to support ADEX. Interestingly, ADEX Mumbai 2019 is dedicated to an ocean plastic free future and will see diving exhibits, try-outs, conferences, galleries, panel discussions and a host of other activities. As for Parineeti Chopra, the actress will also attend the EXPO and interact with participants.

Back on the film front, Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bhuj: The Pride of India and the Hindi remake of the film The Girl on the Train.