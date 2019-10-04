Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.10.2019 | 5:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Parineeti Chopra roped in as brand ambassador for ADEX India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) has over the years gained popularity for convening the various industry sectors, thought leaders, key decision makers and communities from the world of diving, marine and ocean conservation on a single platform. Now we hear that the international expo has moved to India, with its first expo commencing from today, October 4. If that wasn’t enough, we also hear that Parineeti Chopra has been roped in as the Indian brand ambassador for ADEX.

Parineeti Chopra roped in as brand ambassador for ADEX India

Commenting on her association with ADEX, Parineeti Chopra stated that since diving was not only her passion but also a recreation that motivates her, and like here there are so many others in India who would like to know more about this spot, it was a delight for her to support ADEX. Interestingly, ADEX Mumbai 2019 is dedicated to an ocean plastic free future and will see diving exhibits, try-outs, conferences, galleries, panel discussions and a host of other activities. As for Parineeti Chopra, the actress will also attend the EXPO and interact with participants.

Back on the film front, Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bhuj: The Pride of India and the Hindi remake of the film The Girl on the Train.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra moves to a plush new house in Mumbai; says it reflects her personality

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra moves to a plush new house…

Sanjay Dutt REVEALS that he will be a part…

Bhuj: The Pride of India star Ajay Devgn…

"Prassthanam has everything that the…

Arjun Kapoor roped in for Nikkhil Advani’s…

Parineeti Chopra talks about choosing…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification