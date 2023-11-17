Renowned Bollywood actor Nana Patekar recently found himself in the spotlight following a viral video in which he slapped a fan seeking a selfie during the shoot of the film Journey in Varanasi. Subsequently, the actor issued an apology, and now the fan involved has shared his perspective on the incident.

The incident unfolded when Nana Patekar was shooting for the movie Journey, and a video capturing the actor slapping a fan circulated widely on the internet. Responding to the situation, the fan explained Jist, “Main gaya that snan karne to uss samay dekha to shooting chal rahi thi. Kuch der wait kiya fir wo aaye...uss samay Maine ek photo maanga unse toh wo photo nahi die or mujhe maar ke bhaga diya gaya (I was going to take a bath when I saw the shooting. After waiting for a while, I asked (Nana) for a photo, but he declined and asked me to leave after hitting me)."

Contrary to some reports, the fan clarified that he was not part of the film's cast. When questioned about potential legal action against Nana Patekar, the fan mentioned that he has not taken any such step at the moment.

Nana Patekar, in a video addressing the incident, cited a misunderstanding, stating that he believed the fan was an actor in the film. He clarified, “A video is going viral where I hit a boy. There is a sequence in the film where a boy comes from behind and says ‘Ae budhau, topi bechni hai (hey old man, do you want to sell your hat)?' and I catch him, smack him and ask him to behave properly and he runs away. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal. We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin. We were about to begin when the boy in the video came in. I didn't know who he was, I thought he was one of our crew, so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave. Later, I came to know that he was not a part of the crew. So, I was going to call him back but he ran away. Maybe his friend shot the video. I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don't do this... This happened by mistake... If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me... I will never do anything like this...”

Director Anil Sharma supported Nana’s explanation, confirming that the incident was part of a scene from their ongoing film shoot in Benares for the movie Journey. Sharma emphasized that Nana's character in the film suffered from dementia, and the scene involved a fan approaching him for a photo. He dismissed the incident as a misunderstanding blown out of proportion by those unaware of the context.

