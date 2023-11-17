Rahul Bhat is on a signing spree after garnering immense adulation for Kennedy. Rahul has now commenced the shoot for Vikramaditya Motwane's next in Mumbai.

Kennedy star Rahul Bhat to collaborate with Vikramaditya Motwane; deets inside

Following the widespread acclaim of the film Kennedy worldwide, Rahul Bhat, is teaming up with director Vikramaditya Motwane for their next project. This time, they are set to bring to life the screen adaptation of the 2019 book "Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer" by journalist Sunetra Choudhury and former Tihar Jail superintendent Sunil Gupta.

Fresh off the success of Kennedy, Rahul Bhat is ready to dive into this gripping crime thriller by the much-celebrated director, Vikramaditya Motwane, promising a new dimension to his on-screen repertoire. Our sources have informed us that Rahul has started shooting for the project in Mumbai from today onwards.

Coming to the professional front, Motwane's last project was Jubilee, an Amazon Prime Video series. Besides this, he also made headlines for the world premiere of his documentary, Indi(r)a’s Emergency. It was held at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 on October 28 in Mumbai.

