Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was struck by a shoe during his live concert in London, prompting a strong onstage response. Scroll down to watch videos.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for his chart-topping hits like ‘Tauba Tauba’ and ‘God Damn,’ recently faced an unexpected situation during a live concert in London. A shocking video of the incident has gone viral, where the singer was struck by a shoe thrown from the audience while performing on stage. The incident raised concerns about performer safety during live events and sparked conversations on social media.

Fan attacks ‘Tauba Tauba’ singer Karan Aujla with shoe at London concert

Shoe Thrown at Karan Aujla During Performance

During the live concert, Karan Aujla was in the middle of his set when a shoe was thrown at him, hitting him in the face. A video of the moment circulated widely online, showing Aujla’s immediate reaction. In the clip, the Tauba Tauba singer says, "Hold on! Who was that? I'm telling you to come up on stage. Let's do one-to-one right now."

He expressed his disappointment and frustration at the disrespectful act, stating, "I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes." Aujla even went as far as to suggest halting the performance, urging anyone with concerns to confront him directly instead of resorting to such actions. Despite the disruption, his fans continued to cheer him on, supporting him throughout the ordeal.

Somebody threw a shoe at Karan Aujla during a concert in London. pic.twitter.com/OKszJWTZB9 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 7, 2024

Security Responds, Attacker Ejected

Following the shoe attack, security at the venue swiftly identified the individual responsible for the act. The perpetrator was immediately removed from the venue, allowing Karan Aujla to resume his performance. The incident has raised discussions about the safety and security of performers, especially in large-scale live events, where incidents like this can disrupt the experience for both the artist and the audience.

Inna Maada Ta Nahi Gaa Reha,’ said Karan Aujla when a person threw a shoe at him during a concert in London. https://t.co/P2lz9pQk8D pic.twitter.com/tPrne5YTNL — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 7, 2024

Public Support for Karan Aujla

The viral video prompted an outpouring of support for Karan Aujla on social media, with many condemning the disrespectful behavior. Fans and netizens applauded Aujla's professionalism and poise during the incident.

